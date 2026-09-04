Daman marks Emirati Women’s Day with month-long programme focused on leadership, technology, wellbeing

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Insurance Company – Daman (Daman), part of PureHealth, has launched a comprehensive programme to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day under the 2026 theme, “We Emerge Stronger and Better.”

The initiative features a series of awareness sessions, expert discussions and creative workshops that spotlight women’s health, leadership and their growing role in technology and innovation, while supporting greater participation and contribution across professional and leadership fields.

The programme commenced with a flagship celebration held at Daman’s Abu Dhabi headquarters, featuring a women’s empowerment discussion, as well as the creative “Carry Your Story” Workshop. The workshop provided participants with an opportunity to creatively express their aspirations, personal journeys, achievements and national identity.

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said, “We take pride in the pivotal role Emirati women continue to play across all sectors. At Daman, we believe that empowering Emirati female talent and investing sustainably in their development are essential pillars for enhancing organisational readiness and building a more competitive and sustainable future. Today, Emirati women represent more than 35 percent of Daman’s workforce, reflecting our strong commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace that creates opportunities for professional growth and enables future leaders to thrive.”

The programme will continue throughout September at Daman’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi and its Al Ain branch and will feature a series of awareness sessions delivered in collaboration with local organisations. Highlights include a dedicated “Women and Technology” session exploring the role of women in technology, innovation and organisational transformation, while emphasising the importance of empowering Emirati female talent to play an active role in leading change and shaping the future.

The programme will also recognise female volunteers for their valuable contributions and include a range of employee appreciation initiatives, alongside creative and interactive workshops.

Through these initiatives, Daman continues to foster a workplace culture that promotes empowerment, diversity and equal opportunity, while strengthening the participation of Emirati women across different professional disciplines. The programme reflects Daman’s ongoing commitment to supporting national priorities, celebrating the achievements of Emirati women and contributing to their continued success as partners in the UAE’s development journey.