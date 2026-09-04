DMT marks Emirati Women’s Day by spotlighting women shaping everyday life across Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is celebrating Emirati Women’s Day 2026 with a month-long focus on the women behind the planning, transport and infrastructure decisions that enhance the quality of everyday life across Abu Dhabi.

This year’s national celebration is being held under the theme ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’ and, for the first time, will run from 28th August to 28th September 2026.

The extended celebration follows the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Across DMT and its entities, Emirati women are contributing to the policies, projects and services that influence how communities grow and how residents experience the emirate. Throughout the month, DMT will highlight examples of women whose expertise has made a practical difference to residents and communities.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said, “Emirati women are already influencing how Abu Dhabi plans its neighbourhoods, delivers infrastructure and improves mobility. Their contribution is strongest when it goes beyond representation and reaches the decisions that shape everyday life for residents.

“The measure of progress is not their participation alone, but the influence that women have over major projects, policy and decisions that affect our communities. Creating clear paths for Emirati women to lead in these areas will strengthen DMT’s ability to keep Abu Dhabi liveable, connected and responsible to the needs of future generations.”

Emirati women across DMT and its entities work in planning and engineering roles, including the design and delivery of infrastructure and transport systems. Others contribute to policy, urban development, municipal services, sustainability and digital transformation.

Their work affects how easily residents reach schools and essential services, how safely they can move through neighbourhoods and how public spaces support family and community life.

Throughout the month-long celebration, DMT will share examples of Emirati women who have contributed to projects and initiatives that have a tangible effect on residents’ lives, focusing on what their work has achieved.

These stories will show how Emirati expertise is influencing decisions, strengthening services and improving the way that communities function. DMT will also use the occasion to encourage younger Emirati women to consider careers in planning and engineering. Emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, sustainability and smart mobility will play an increasingly important role in how Abu Dhabi develops.

The 2026 theme recognises that women’s progress is supported by families, communities and workplaces. It also acknowledges the role of men as partners in creating an environment where women can develop their careers, take on greater responsibility and succeed over the long term.

Within DMT, that means giving national talent the opportunity to build experience, take responsibility for major projects and progress into leadership roles.