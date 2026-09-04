Space42 launches Future Spacers Programme to develop next generation of talent in UAE

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, has launched the Future Spacers Programme to develop Emirati talent in space, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

In line with the UAE’s National Space Strategy 2031, the programme gives Emirati students interested in STEM, AI, data management and emerging technologies up to 16 weeks of training at Space42 facilities.

The inaugural cohort comprises students selected from Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), and Zayed University, as well as schools identified by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Adith Abraham, Vice President of Talent Engagement and Development at Space42 said, “The future of space will be shaped by technology innovation today, and the talent that we nurture to apply it tomorrow. As the disciplines of space and AI continue to overlap, the industry will see growing calls for teams that can turn emerging technologies into practical solutions. The Future Spacers Programme is a long-term investment in that capability. By engaging students before they enter the workforce, we can give them the strong foundations from which to contribute to the UAE’s space and AI ecosystem.”

The Future Spacers Programme commenced its 2026 inaugural season, following a selection process for students that included enrollment in relevant STEM fields of study, a minimum GPA requirement, and interviews.

Within the programme, theoretical seminars will explore the uses of space-based technology and how AI can be used to support extensive data analysis. Practical experience guided by industry specialists is designed to focus on business and industry challenges. Supplementing technical learning is professional and workplace skill development, including problem-solving, collaboration, communication, and adaptability. The programme will culminate in Space42 certification, recognised by the partner entities.

Upcoming cohorts will be welcomed on a bi-annual basis, advancing Space42’s role in growing the national workforce through consistent engagement with universities and schools.