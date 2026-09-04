Dubai Police Youth Reintegration Programme records 98.5% reduction in negative school behaviour

DUBAI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have supported 135 young people towards positive behavioural change and community reintegration through its Naseej, Arabic for “fabric”, initiative, with survey results showing a 98.5% reduction in negative school behaviour among participating students.

Delivered through the Training Department at Dubai Police Academy, Naseej is a community initiative designed to proactively address negative behaviour among young people at school or outside it through an educational programme combining military and sports training with psychological support and awareness.

The programme also provides an alternative pathway for students involved in misconduct or violations, focusing on rehabilitation, discipline and reintegration rather than placing them through the criminal justice process.

Parents attending a ceremony organised by Dubai Police Academy to recognise participating students reported significant positive changes in their children's behaviour and reintegration into society.

A dedicated parent survey recorded 95% satisfaction with the initiative, its programmes and training courses.

The results showed a 98.5% decline in negative school behaviour among participating students and a 90.9% decline in negative behaviour at home.

The survey also recorded an 88% reduction in repeat offending, highlighting the programme's role in addressing behavioural challenges proactively.

Between 2023 and 2026, participants completed 10 specialised training courses over 220 days, representing a total of 14,616 training hours.

The programme comprised 30% military training, 25% sports training, 21% awareness activities, 16% extracurricular activities, 3% psychological support and 5% field visits.

This combination is designed to strengthen discipline and responsibility while supporting participants' personal, psychological and social development.

Brigadier Abdulaziz Mohammad Al Abdullah, Acting Deputy Director of Dubai Police Academy and General Supervisor of the Naseej initiative, said the programme was launched under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police.

He said Naseej has had a significant impact on guiding and rehabilitating participating students through specialised programmes and training courses.

Brigadier Al Abdullah explained that the initiative pursues four principal objectives: preventing and reducing negative behaviour in schools, supporting community reintegration, providing a safe educational environment and promoting positive behaviour, in cooperation with strategic partners.

A central feature of Naseej is its use as an alternative to the criminal justice pathway when dealing with students involved in misconduct or violations.

Participants undergo a structured programme similar to that followed by students at Dubai Police Academy, helping strengthen discipline and commitment to the community.

Brigadier Al Abdullah said the specialised courses are designed to create positive changes in participants' character and behaviour, encouraging greater discipline at school, at home and within the communities where they live.

The programme also raises awareness of the legal consequences of negative behaviour and violations and how such actions can jeopardise a young person's future.

Naseej takes a proactive approach to behavioural challenges, seeking to intervene early and guide young people towards more positive choices without exposing them to legal proceedings.

The programme combines awareness lectures and educational content with sports and police training, alongside courses that develop individual and creative skills.

Participants are encouraged to strengthen their commitment and discipline and develop a greater sense of responsibility towards society.

The approach seeks not only to address individual incidents, but also to give young people the skills, awareness and support needed to make positive changes and reintegrate successfully into their families, schools and communities.

Naseej has also received recognition for its community impact. The initiative won first place in the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work in 2026 and first place in the Emirates Ideas Award for Best Community Initiative.

It also secured first place in the International Association for Police Thought Award for Best Distinguished Initiative in 2025.