DP World Foundation deepens humanitarian partnerships at DIHAD 2026

DUBAI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DP World, has reinforced its commitment to strengthening humanitarian collaboration and delivering meaningful impact through its third participation at the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD), where it served as a sponsor of the 22nd edition.

Held at Dubai World Trade Centre, DIHAD 2026 brought together humanitarian leaders, development organisations, policymakers and private-sector partners to address increasingly complex global challenges and explore new approaches to collective action.

The first partnership commits AED500,000 to Aster DM Healthcare’s Mobile Clinic Programme in Rwanda which will run for 10 years reaching remote locations providing access to primary healthcare services for underserved communities and helping address barriers to essential care.

The second provides AED367,250 to support DP World Foundation’s ongoing partnership with Expo City Dubai Foundation, enabling two organisations through the Global Innovators Programme to develop innovative solutions that strengthen food systems and respond to community needs in Nigeria and India.

DP World Foundation’s participation formed part of its broader commitment to advancing dialogue, fostering partnerships and supporting practical solutions that improve lives and strengthen communities.

As part of its contribution to the event, the Foundation led discussions on the changing role of corporate philanthropy through a keynote address by Latifa Al Qemzi, Director-General of DP World Foundation, titled “From Giving to Impact: The UAE’s New Era of Corporate Philanthropy.” The session highlighted how organisations can move beyond traditional financial giving by leveraging their capabilities, expertise and partnerships to create sustainable and measurable outcomes.

Reflecting the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian values and global contribution, the Foundation also announced two strategic partnerships spanning its Health and Food pillars, with a combined commitment of nearly AED1 million.

Collectively, the initiatives will extend support across three countries and demonstrate how partnership-led approaches can address healthcare access and advance food security.

Latifa Al Qemzi, Director-General of DP World Foundation, said, “We have inherited a remarkable legacy of giving in the UAE, but our responsibility is not simply to preserve it. It is to take it forward. That means asking not only what we can give, but what more we can bring: our capabilities, our partnerships and our ability to act.

“The two partnerships we have announced at DIHAD reflect that approach, bringing together different strengths to improve access to healthcare and support new approaches to food systems. This is how we can turn good intentions into meaningful impact, and there is so much more we can achieve when we do it together.”

Through its sponsorship of DIHAD 2026, thought leadership contributions and new partnerships, DP World Foundation continues to strengthen its engagement with the humanitarian community, champion collaboration across sectors and demonstrate how corporate philanthropy can translate ambition into lasting impact.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief People Officer and Chief of Education and Culture, Expo City Dubai and Vice Chair of Expo City Dubai Foundation Board, said, “The Expo City Dubai Foundation and DP World Foundation share the belief that collaboration is key to solving our toughest humanitarian and environmental challenges. With support from the DP World Foundation, a heat-stress-detecting drone operator from India and a Nigerian provider of solar-powered energy management solutions will scale their solutions to tackle extreme heat in underserved and vulnerable communities. We are proud to renew and deepen our partnership with the DP World Foundation and look forward to the positive impact it will bring.”