SPL hosts Sharjah Library Literature Forum on smart leadership

SHARJAH, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) will bring together researchers, specialists and Arab information institutions on September 14 and 15 for the 26th edition of the Sharjah Library Literature Prize, held as part of the fifth Sharjah Library Literature Forum.

The forum will examine changes reshaping the library sector and the leadership models required in the era of Library 4.0, focusing on anticipating change, using data and emerging technologies, and building agile, innovative institutions that respond to their communities’ needs.

Held at Sharjah Book Authority’s headquarters, the forum will explore how libraries can use data and modern technologies, guided by a clear leadership vision, to turn these capabilities into decisions, services, and practices that strengthen their knowledge and community functions.

The programme will feature panel discussions on strategic planning, community trust and sustainable partnerships, and institutional readiness and crisis management. Prize winners will also present their research, experiences and practices.

During the forum, SPL will also honour winners in three prize categories, with a total prize value of AED85,000. The categories include the Research Category, Best Arab Library or Information Institution, and Best Project and Practice in the Field.

Eman Bushlaibi, Director of SPL, said, “The future of libraries depends increasingly on knowing where they want to go and how to use their knowledge, data and technologies to get there. Meaningful transformation begins with leadership that can interpret change, make informed decisions, empower teams and turn new capabilities into tangible value for readers and communities.”

She added, “This is why the 27th edition of the Sharjah Library Literature Prize places smart leadership at the centre of discussions on the fourth era of libraries. Library 4.0 is an agile, future-ready institution that understands its community, learns from its data and experience, and responds to change without losing sight of its mission. The forum brings research, experience and practice together, allowing us to address the questions we face today as we build libraries capable of leading change.”

Under the theme “Smart Leadership in the Fourth Era of Libraries,” the forum will examine leadership in planning and decision-making, building stronger and more sustainable community relationships, and improving institutional readiness and libraries’ ability to respond to crises and change.

Prize winners will also present their research and experiences, promoting knowledge exchange and linking research findings with practice across the library and information sector.

The upcoming 27th edition of the prize comprises three categories. The Research Category offers AED45,000 in prizes: AED20,000 for first place, AED15,000 for second place, and AED10,000 for third place. The Best Arab Library or Information Institution and Best Project and Practice in the Field categories each carry a prize of AED20,000.

The Sharjah Library Literature Prize supports research and professional development in libraries, documentation, archives and information, while connecting academic research with institutional practice and helping the Arab library and information sector respond to future change.