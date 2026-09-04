Abu Dhabi Gaming to host Connect on 24 September

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Gaming, the government-led initiative driving the emirate’s transformation into a global gaming hub, will host the next edition of Connect on Thursday, 24 September, at 4 p.m. at Sandstorm, Yas Creative Hub.

The event will feature two venture capital experts from Sweden’s gaming ecosystem: Ali Farha, investment associate at Behold Ventures, and Karl-Magnus Troedsson, founding partner of Behold Ventures, former vice president of Group Strategy at EA and former general manager of DICE.

Connect brings together partner studios, developers and industry professionals to network, exchange ideas and hear directly from experts with experience across the global games industry. This edition will feature an expert session titled “Funding the Game,” which will explore the financing options available to game founders and how studios can identify the sources of capital best suited to their stage, business model and ambitions.

Drawing on more than a decade of experience across game production, technology and investment, Farha will share insights into the funding landscape for game developers.

The session will cover venture capital, angel investment, project financing and alternative funding models, as well as ways studios can combine different sources of financing to support sustainable growth.