Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Board of Directors

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors, held at the company’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled reviewed ADNOC’s efforts to ensure the delivery of reliable energy supplies amid recent developments affecting maritime navigation in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also reviewed ADNOC’s operational and financial performance as it responsibly serves its domestic and global customers.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was additionally briefed on the operations of ADNOC’s global liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing and trading platform, launched in July, which marks a significant milestone in the sector.

The platform is targeting 47 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of marketable LNG beyond 2030, providing customers with greater diversity in supply sources, enhancing their access to ADNOC’s growing gas portfolio, and contributing to Abu Dhabi as a global hub for the marketing and trading of energy products.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled affirmed that ADNOC’s operational flexibility and integration across its value chain are strengthening the company’s ability to serve its customers in an increasingly complex global energy landscape.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled directed ADNOC to intensify efforts to reinforce its position as a leading reliable energy provider, connecting production, trading, logistics and market insights in an integrated value chain.

Prior to the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled visited ADNOC’s Emergency Control Centre and met with frontline employees and business continuity teams from across the ADNOC Group, commending their dedication and commitment to ensure safe and efficient operations in all circumstances.

Attending the meeting were Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; and Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi.