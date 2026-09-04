ADJD discusses legal, legislative framework, alongside empowerment of Emirati women in traditional sports

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its activities at the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026), and in celebration of Emirati Women's Day, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised a panel discussion entitled "The Legal and Sports Framework and the Empowerment of Women in Light of Human Rights."

The session addressed the sporting, regulatory, and legal aspects related to equestrianism and hunting, the role of Emirati women in the sports sector, and the prominent presence they have achieved in sports tied to national heritage.

The panel, organised by the Department through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, focused on the importance of preserving equestrianism and hunting as an integral part of the nation's heritage.

It highlighted the contributions of Emirati women to traditional sports, their notable achievements in equestrianism and other sports, and the role of sports federations in talent scouting, nurturing youth, and training athletes.

Additionally, it explored the creation of comprehensive pathways for development and competition to support the preparation of champions capable of achieving sustainable success.

The discussion also examined the legal and penal frameworks governing hunting and equestrian activities. This included the conditions for licensing and permits, environmental and wildlife protection, and combating poaching and the illegal trafficking of endangered species.

Furthermore, it addressed the role of judicial and regulatory authorities in enforcing legislation and enhancing coordination to ensure the protection of natural resources and compliance with governing regulations.

The panel also addressed the importance of protecting athletes and promoting sports integrity. This encompasses providing a safe environment for sports practice, qualifying sports personnel, preventing injuries and doping risks, and leveraging technology and data for talent identification and performance development. It underscored the vital synergy required between families, schools, clubs, and federations to build a comprehensive sporting ecosystem.

Finally, the session shed light on the growing presence of Emirati women in the sporting arena and the importance of continuing to support their participation in various disciplines, particularly heritage-related sports. This support aims to strengthen their role in sports achievements and provide them with broader opportunities to develop, compete, and excel.