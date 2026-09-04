UAE showcases digital rights protection experience at 12th IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians

SAMARKAND, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal National Council (FNC) is participating in the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, in cooperation with the the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan.

The conference is being held in Samarkand from 4th to 6th September 2026, under the theme “Reclaiming human rights, justice and dignity for all in turbulent times.”

During a session, Sara Mohamed Falaknaz, an FNC member, said that digital rights have become a natural extension of human rights in the modern era, amid rapid transformations in the digital environment driven by technology and artificial intelligence.

She noted that the digital sphere represents an essential space for young people for education, work, communication and participation.

She highlighted the challenge of striking a balance between continued innovation and ensuring protection, in order to create a safe, fair and accessible digital environment for all, amid challenges related to privacy and personal data protection, digital safety, the spread of misinformation, AI-generated content and deepfakes.

Falaknaz also highlighted the UAE’s experience in keeping pace with digital transformation and its proactive approach that combines innovation, rights protection and empowerment.

She noted that the UAE launched its National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in 2017 and continues to pursue this approach by developing an integrated framework of legislation, policies and initiatives that promote the responsible use of technology and protect privacy and digital rights.

She also highlighted the adoption of the National Cybersecurity Strategy in 2025, aimed at building a secure and resilient digital space, enhancing the protection of digital infrastructure, and fostering a culture of cybersecurity across society. This, she noted, supports trust in the digital environment while keeping pace with the rapid expansion in the use of emerging technologies.