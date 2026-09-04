NCM forecasts rain tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts tomorrow’s weather to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming eastward in the afternoon, accompanied by rainfall.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise, while the weather will be humid at night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas, with a possibility of light fog.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times with the clouds.

In its daily weather bulletin, the NCM said winds would be southeasterly to northeasterly, at 10–25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will have slight seas, with the first high tide at 18:08, the first low tide at 10:27 and the second low tide at 02:56.

In the Sea of Oman, seas will be slight to moderate. The first high tide will occur at 14:21 and the second at 06:01, while the first low tide will occur at 09:37 and the second at 22:31.