In presence of Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, IFHC and DCT– Abu Dhabi partner to advance natural heritage conservation

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) Board of Directors, today witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IFHC and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The MoU, which was signed at the Sheikh Zayed Houbara Conservation Programme pavilion during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) taking place until 6 September 2026, aims to strengthen cooperation in natural heritage conservation, promote scientific knowledge, and support education and awareness programmes related to biodiversity and wildlife.

The pavilion showcases nearly five decades of conservation achievements through the strategic partnership between IFHC and Ekthar.

Mohamed Almotawa AlDhaheri, Acting Director-General of IFHC, signed the MoU on behalf of the IFHC, while Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi signed on behalf of DCT Abu Dhabi.

The agreement supports joint efforts to strengthen the role of museums and cultural programmes in promoting awareness of the UAE’s natural heritage and further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global position as a centre for the conservation of natural and cultural heritage.

The MoU establishes a broad framework for strategic cooperation between the two organisations. Areas of collaboration will include raising public awareness, developing educational programmes, exchanging expertise and scientific knowledge, and supporting community initiatives and activities related to biodiversity conservation with particular attention given to the houbara as an environmental and cultural symbol deeply rooted in the UAE’s heritage.

The collaboration reflects the UAE leadership’s vision of integrating environmental action with cultural and educational initiatives. It is also inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, who placed environmental protection and wildlife conservation at the heart of sustainable development.

Mohamed Almotawa AlDhaheri said the MoU reflected the IFHC’s commitment to expanding its partnerships with national cultural institutions and harnessing its accumulated scientific expertise to support community awareness and introduce younger generations to the importance of conserving biodiversity and safeguarding natural heritage. He noted that the collaboration represented a continuation of the environmental and humanitarian legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father.

AlDhaheri added that the partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi would open new opportunities to integrate scientific knowledge into museum experiences and educational programmes, helping to raise public awareness and support national efforts to protect the environment and wildlife.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani said, “Our natural heritage is an integral pillar of our national identity and cultural memory. Safeguarding it is a responsibility that goes beyond protecting our environmental resources; it also requires deepening knowledge of them and strengthening future generations’ connection to this land that we call home. Through this strategic partnership with the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, we are further integrating culture, science, and education, while leveraging Abu Dhabi’s museums and cultural platforms as spaces for learning. These platforms will help bring our natural heritage to life for our communities, promoting greater awareness of biodiversity and our shared responsibility to protect it.

“In this collaboration, we draw inspiration from the enduring vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, who made environmental and wildlife protection an integral part of the nation-building project. Today, we are building on this legacy by bringing scientific expertise together with cultural and educational capabilities, creating new opportunities to share knowledge, engage communities and ensure that the UAE’s commitment to natural heritage continues to grow across generations.”

The collaboration will strengthen integration between environmental and cultural action while reinforcing the role of museums and cultural platforms as effective bridges for sharing knowledge and building lasting public awareness. It also supports the UAE’s ambition to preserve its natural heritage for future generations.