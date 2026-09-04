Third UAE aid plane arrives in Nepal to assist flood victims

KATHMANDU, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The third UAE relief plane arrived in the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal carrying a search and rescue team, as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to those affected by floods and landslides that have left dozens dead, injured or missing and caused extensive damage.

The plane was received by Dr Mahabir Pun, Nepal's Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation; Joint Secretary Ram Kaji Khadka, Division Head of Central Asia, West Asia and Africa at Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Abdullah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Nepal; and Dr. Ahmed Al Mansouri, Director of the Office of the Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency.

Al Shamsi said the flight comes in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to allocate US$10 million to assist those affected by the floods, as part of the UAE’s leading global role in responding to humanitarian emergencies.

He added that the UAE relief efforts aim to bolster response operations in affected areas and support search and rescue efforts in coordination with the Nepalese authorities to facilitate early recovery and enhance stability. They also include providing urgent medical assistance and essential supplies to people of various age groups amid the difficult circumstances.

He noted that the flight reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening international solidarity, cooperation and humanitarian action, and embodies the country’s firmly established humanitarian approach and determination to stand by affected communities and provide support during crises and disasters.

Dr. Al Mansouri said the third relief plane is carrying a search and rescue team and 20 tonnes of aid, bringing the total UAE aid delivered to Nepal to 148 tonnes. This follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to allocate US$10 million to support humanitarian efforts in the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal through the UAE Aid Agency, as part of an air bridge for urgent relief.

The initiative aims to respond to the humanitarian impact of the floods and landslides that have struck the country, helping provide essential supplies to those affected and support recovery efforts in the hardest-hit areas.

Dr. Hammoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations, said the third relief plane is distinguished by the arrival of a specialised search and rescue team from Dubai Police, equipped with advanced and highly effective technology and equipment to support search operations in affected areas.

He added that, as part of the rapid response, efforts are also underway to source essential supplies from the local market to ensure that aid reaches those affected as quickly as possible.