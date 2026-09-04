UAE President receives UAE youth handball team following qualification for 2027 World Championship

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the UAE youth handball team, along with its technical and administrative staff, following the team’s qualification for the 2027 World Championship.

His Highness congratulated the players, technical and administrative staff, and fans on the achievement, expressing his hope that it would provide further momentum for UAE sport. He also congratulated the team on finishing second in the 19th Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship.

His Highness stated that the team’s achievement at the Asian and international levels is a source of pride and reflects positively on UAE sport.

His Highness underscored the importance of UAE sport keeping pace with the country’s continued progress across various areas of development, noting that sport is an integral part of the UAE’s comprehensive development.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of Sheikhs, officials, guests and citizens.