In presence of Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, ADAFSA and Abu Dhabi Nature Academy partner to launch Poultry Farm Biosecurity Programme

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and Abu Dhabi Nature Academy, a subsidiary of Ekthar Wildlife Development Limited, part of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, have signed a cooperation agreement to launch the Poultry Farm Biosecurity Programme.

The agreement, made on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026, was signed by Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, and Dr Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi Nature Academy.

The agreement establishes a framework for joint cooperation in designing and delivering specialised training programmes that respond to the needs of relevant sectors and contribute to developing national capabilities in agriculture and food. It will also build the capabilities of personnel working at poultry facilities and advance professional practices related to the prevention of biosecurity risks and disease surveillance.

Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri said, "This agreement reflects the integration of institutional efforts to develop specialised national talent capable of protecting the livestock and food production ecosystem. The Poultry Farm Biosecurity Programme represents a practical step towards embedding preventive practices, enhancing the readiness of facilities and their personnel to address biosecurity risks, and strengthening the sustainability of production and its contribution to food security in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"In cooperation with Abu Dhabi Nature Academy, ADAFSA will align the training content with the actual needs of the target groups, draw on leading available academic programmes and professional practices, and link training to measurable outcomes that support performance development and improve the ability of the public and private sectors to manage biosecurity risks."

Dr Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi said, "This agreement reflects the academy's commitment to developing a specialised system for building national capabilities in the fields of nature, wildlife and biosecurity through scientific and applied programmes that respond to the needs of priority sectors. Cooperation with ADAFSA will enable us to harness technical and knowledge-based expertise to prepare qualified professionals and strengthen preventive practices at poultry farms, helping to protect animal health, enhance production efficiency and support the sustainability of the food security ecosystem."

The programme aims to equip participants with the competencies required to identify biosecurity risks, implement prevention and control measures, manage hygiene protocols and monitor diseases at poultry farms. It focuses on biosecurity and enhancing production efficiency, with scope to add other areas agreed by both parties in support of ADAFSA's objectives and its plans to build private-sector capabilities.

Beneficiaries include agricultural and livestock inspection officers; personnel working in extension, animal health and livestock development; professionals in aviculture and field operations; and employees at poultry breeding centres and farms.

The programme will also benefit personnel at farms located within a 10km radius of the Sheikh Khalifa Houbara Breeding Centre, public-sector biosecurity personnel, and small- and large-scale poultry producers in the emirate.

The programme will run for two years and aims to enhance the capabilities of biosecurity personnel. Mechanisms will be adopted to measure the quality of the training programmes and periodically assess their outcomes, helping to ensure that the intended objectives are achieved and the programme's impact is sustained.