UAE continues humanitarian response for flood, landslide victims in Nepal

KATHMANDU, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE, through the UAE Aid Agency, continues to provide various forms of humanitarian assistance to those affected by floods and landslides in the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, supporting relief efforts in affected areas.

These efforts are being carried out in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to allocate US$10 million to assist those affected, support early recovery and enhance stability amid the difficult circumstances.

Dr. Ahmed Al Mansouri, Director of the Office of the Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the UAE relief team has begun distributing humanitarian assistance, including food parcels, relief supplies and essential items, to people affected by the floods and landslides in the devastated areas, helping to alleviate their suffering.

The UAE search and rescue team inspected areas affected by floods and landslides in Nepal to coordinate relief efforts, assess the damage and identify the needs and assistance required by those affected. Humanitarian efforts are continuing on the ground to ensure the delivery of urgent aid to those in need.

The team has also begun field operations in coordination with the Nepalese authorities to support search and rescue efforts and strengthen coordination among relief teams in the affected areas.