UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss bilateral ties and regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from President of the Republic of Türkiye His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the call, the two leaders discussed cooperation between their countries and ways to further strengthen ties in support of their development priorities, mutual interests, and the prosperity of their peoples.

The two sides also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly regional developments and ongoing efforts to address them.

They underscored the need to intensify efforts to strengthen security and stability in the Middle East and advance lasting peace for the benefit of all peoples of the region.