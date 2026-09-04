Dubai Customs showcases business support initiatives at Executive Networking Forum

DUBAI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs showcased customs facilities, digital services and trade-support initiatives at the DSO Executive Networking Forum, organised by Dubai Silicon Oasis to strengthen engagement with the business community.

The Department highlighted four customs circulars issued in June and July 2026 as part of the government's economic stimulus package, providing businesses with greater flexibility in meeting customs obligations and supporting trade and supply chain continuity.

Under Customs Circular No. 12/2026, 6,613 companies benefited from a 120-day extension for pending customs duty statuses covering transactions whose original periods expire between 27th February and 31st July 2026.

Other measures allow eligible companies to pay customs duties in instalments and benefit from reductions in eligible customs fines.

Dubai Customs also raised the customs duty exemption threshold for e-commerce shipments from AED300 to AED1,000 of CIF value, supporting the growth of cross-border digital trade.

The Department showcased its Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform, which automates customs procedures linked to electronic orders.

Its features include automatic generation and submission of customs data, automated clearance of returned goods and automatic refunds of customs duties on eligible returns within 60 days.

The platform also provides customs duty exemptions for eligible shipments with a CIF value not exceeding AED1,000 and waives customs declaration registration service fees for eligible shipments valued at up to AED30,000, subject to specified conditions.

Dubai Customs also presented its Advance Ruling system, which enables traders or their authorised representatives to obtain binding customs rulings before importing or exporting goods. The system covers classification under the Unified Customs Tariff, rules of origin and customs valuation.

The initiatives form part of Dubai Customs' efforts to reduce operational burdens, automate transactions, support e-commerce and provide businesses with greater clarity when planning costs and supply chains, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for trade, business and the digital economy.