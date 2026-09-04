Ajman Chamber trains employees as certified AI practitioners

AJMAN, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber has organised the “AIRIS-Certified AI Practitioner” training programme to equip employees with practical skills in generative AI and AI agents.

The programme aims to help participants apply AI in the workplace, design innovative initiatives and develop practical roadmaps for broader adoption of AI technologies.

Training covered artificial intelligence concepts and applications, data science, machine learning, deep learning and neural networks, natural language processing, computer vision, generative AI and AI agents.

Kulthum Al Asam, Director of the Human Resources Department, said the programme supports Ajman Chamber’s efforts to build a more innovative and future-ready work environment by investing in employees’ skills and strengthening their ability to use AI to improve performance.

She added that the Chamber’s training plan focuses on enabling employees to use modern technologies to develop services and initiatives, streamline procedures and increase operational efficiency.