ADIHEX 2026 heads into final weekend of record-breaking auctions

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The final weekend of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 will feature a packed schedule of auctions, spanning equestrian, live falcon and online falcon sales, as bidders compete for some of the world's most elite falcons and finest Arabian horses.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers' Club, the 23rd edition of ADIHEX has set a new benchmark for its auctions, staging a total of ten auctions throughout the ten-day event under the theme “A Legacy of Pride.”

The programme includes eight live falcon auctions, one online auction for elite falcons and, for the first time in the exhibition's history, a live horse auction, making it the largest and most ambitious auction programme in the exhibition's history.

The ADIHEX 2026 Equestrian Auction is set to take place today (4th September), in the live Arena. The auction will feature bidding on some of the region's most elite Arabian horses, renowned for their beauty and performance capabilities, alongside a select line-up of Friesian, Andalusian, show jumping horses and ponies.

Saturday will see the penultimate live falcon auction, the seventh of the event's eight sessions, as leading breeding farms from the UAE and abroad bring forward some of their finest birds for what has already been a record-setting series of sales this year.

The final day of ADIHEX 2026 will feature the eighth and final live falcon auction, which is expected to bring a fitting close to a record-breaking edition, capping ten days that have already produced some of the highest falcon prices seen at the exhibition.

Meanwhile, the online falcon auction will continue throughout the final weekend, giving international bidders the opportunity to participate remotely in one of the region's most trusted digital platforms for falcon trading, extending the reach of ADIHEX's auctions well beyond the halls of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

These auctions have already produced some of the highest falcon prices recorded this year, with an elite Pure Ultra White Gyr falcon selling for AED1.5 million during the exhibition's fifth auction round – the highest price achieved at any ADIHEX auction this year.

This was followed the next day by a Pure Gyr Ultra White falcon chick, which fetched AED1.1 million at the sixth auction round, becoming the second bird this year to cross the AED1 million mark.

This year's auctions have drawn 55 leading local and international falcon breeding and care farms, a 20 percent increase on last year, including nine taking part for the first time – underlining the growing global stature of ADIHEX's auctions among breeders, falconers and collectors worldwide.