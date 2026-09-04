Dubai Airports concludes Dubai Mallathon at DXB

DUBAI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Airports continued its month-long Emirati Women’s Day programme with a special edition of the Dubai Mallathon at Dubai International (DXB), bringing Emirati women, colleagues, families and members of the public together for a celebratory walk through Terminal 3.

The event brought members of the Dubai Airports Women’s Network (DAWN) and other participants together to mark this year’s theme, Moving Forward.

Emerging Together. It recognised the achievements and contributions of Emirati women across Dubai Airports, the aviation sector and the UAE, while reflecting DAWN’s role in creating opportunities for colleagues to connect, learn from one another and build supportive networks.

Combining movement and community, the walk promoted wellbeing, inclusion and connection, reflecting the spirit of the citywide initiative launched in 2025 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The event also marked the conclusion of the Dubai Mallathon at DXB, which Dubai Airports brought to the airport for the first time this summer as the initiative’s first non-mall venue.

Throughout August, Terminal 3 became an indoor walking environment where Dubai Airports teams, oneDXB partners, People of Determination and members of the public could connect and stay active.