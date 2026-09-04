UAE leads country standings as AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 - GI opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 - GI opened today at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, organised by Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), with more than 2,000 male and female athletes from 90 countries.

Sponsored by EDGE Group, the three-day championship runs until 6th September and features amateur, masters, junior, youth and professional categories.

The opening day, dedicated to the Masters category, saw Brazilian athlete Bruno Borges of Abu Dhabi Police Team win gold in his division.

The UAE topped the overall country standings after the first day with 80,720 points, followed by Brazil with 55,800 and Colombia with 36,100.

UAE academies also led the academy rankings, with Commando Group first on 79,800 points, M.O.D UAE second with 36,120 and Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club third with 14,900.

Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of AJP, said the participation of athletes from 90 countries reflects Abu Dhabi’s prominent position on the global jiu-jitsu map and growing international confidence in AJP championships.

He added that the continental championship brings together different schools of jiu-jitsu and provides athletes with opportunities to compete, develop and raise their technical standards.

Borges said, “Winning gold in Abu Dhabi holds special significance for me because the level of competition at AJP championships is very high and brings together experienced athletes from different countries.”

He added that Abu Dhabi provides an exceptional environment for jiu-jitsu through the quality of organisation, strength of competition and support for athletes.

The championship continues tomorrow before concluding on 6th September.