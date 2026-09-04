MBZUH presents UAE model of tolerance, coexistence, interfaith dialogue at New York Summit

NEW YORK, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) highlighted the UAE’s experience in promoting tolerance, coexistence and interfaith dialogue during the “One World: One Humanity Summit” in New York.

The summit brought together 250 religious leaders from around 30 countries to discuss ways to confront hatred, violence and division, strengthen interfaith dialogue and promote shared human values.

Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of MBZUH, said the UAE has transformed religious and cultural diversity into a shared civilisational asset that promotes understanding, mutual respect and social cohesion.

“We may come from different countries, cultures, and religions, but today we gather as one human family. Our shared humanity comes before everything else,” he said.

Al Dhaheri stressed that religious leaders have a responsibility not only to call for peace, but also to help build it by countering hate speech, extremism and intolerance and strengthening values that protect human dignity.

He added that religions can serve as a force for understanding and peace when their teachings are reflected through mercy, justice and compassion.

At the close of the summit, participants called for greater coordination among religious leaders to confront hatred and violence, strengthen trust between communities, expand cooperation on humanitarian issues and address challenges linked to technology and artificial intelligence in ways that support peace and coexistence.

MBZUH said its participation reflects its mission to promote enlightened religious discourse, dialogue among religions and cultures, and greater understanding of shared human values.