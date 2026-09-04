ADIHEX 2026 showcases heritage, equestrian sports on eighth day

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, the eighth day of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026) featured heritage, cultural and educational activities, live demonstrations and family experiences.

Held under the theme “A Legacy of Pride”, the 23rd edition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers' Club, and runs at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 6th September.

The eighth day's programme included Arabian Saluki showcases, MDK K9 displays and demonstrations featuring rescued dogs in the UAE, alongside presentations on obedience training and command techniques.

Equestrian activities included purebred Arabian horse showcases, tent pegging, horse-riding demonstrations and falconry hunting simulations, highlighting traditional Emirati sports and horsemanship.

A horse auction also showcased a selection of breeds, giving owners, breeders and equestrian enthusiasts an opportunity to explore and bid on horses.

The cultural programme featured Japanese Taiko drumming as well as African drumming, dance and acrobatic performances, bringing international traditions alongside Emirati heritage.

Educational and awareness activities included a youth workshop at the Learning Majlis, a session by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), and participation by the Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrol Directorate.

The National Academy for Childhood Development also held a workshop highlighting the importance of Arabic during early childhood and its role in preserving cultural identity. The session addressed language development from infancy and practical ways parents and caregivers can strengthen children's vocabulary, communication skills and connection to Emirati heritage.

ADIHEX 2026 continues until Sunday, 6th September, with activities spanning heritage, culture, equestrian sports, falconry and family entertainment.