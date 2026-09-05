Sukoon Takaful partners with Ajman Bank to deliver Sharia-compliant solutions

AJMAN, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sukoon Takaful and Ajman Bank have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at providing Ajman Bank customers with access to sharia compliant takaful solutions that address their evolving protection and financial-planning needs.

Combining Ajman Bank’s banking infrastructure and extensive market reach with Sukoon Takaful’s expertise in Takaful products, the collaboration promises a seamless and highly convenient customer experience.

Ahmad Abu Shanab, Chief Executive Officer of Sukoon Takaful, said, “Our partnership with Ajman Bank represents an important step in expanding access to Sharia-compliant Takaful solutions. By combining our expertise and shared commitment to customer service, we aim to provide customers with relevant protection solutions that support their financial needs and offer greater peace of mind.”

By integrating these services, both organisations are committed to helping customers safeguard their most valued assets and plan for their financial futures with absolute confidence.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said, “This partnership with Sukoon Takaful reflects our continued commitment to enhancing the range of solutions available to our customers. Together, we aim to provide accessible, convenient and customer-focused solutions that address their protection and financial-planning needs.”