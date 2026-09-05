Ajman marks 45 years of development under Humaid bin Rashid’s visionary leadership

AJMAN, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sunday marks the 45th anniversary of the accession of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, succeeding his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

Since then, Ajman has embarked on a remarkable journey of achievement and development, guided by a wise vision and prudent leadership that have strengthened the emirate’s standing and laid firm foundations for its continued progress.

Over the past 45 years, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi has led Ajman's development with wisdom and competence, placing people at the heart of development, as the ultimate purpose of every project and the foundation of progress. He continued his father's approach to development, consolidating the emirate's gains and supporting its aspirations for a more prosperous and sustainable future.

Born in Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Humaid received his early education in mosque study circles, where he studied the Holy Quran, Hadith and the principles of Islamic jurisprudence. He later continued his education under scholars of language and mathematics and trained in horsemanship and martial arts.

From an early age, he gained experience in governance and administration and served as the right-hand man of his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi. In 1960, he was appointed Crown Prince, assuming responsibility and contributing effectively to the emirate's development.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid contributed to the establishment of the UAE Federation from its earliest stages, participating in discussions preceding the establishment of the Union from 1968, accompanying and representing his father, one of the Founding Fathers of the UAE.

For more than four decades, H.H. Sheikh Humaid has continued his dedicated service to the nation, supporting its development and strengthening its standing in line with the approach laid down by the Founding Fathers.

From the first day of assuming the rule of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Humaid spared no effort or time in advancing the emirate, dedicating his life to comprehensive development across education, economy, healthcare, society, security, culture and sport. He has also placed particular emphasis on citizens' welfare, quality of life and happiness, while ensuring a dignified living environment for the emirate's residents and visitors.

Education has remained one of H.H. Sheikh Humaid's foremost priorities. He played a prominent role in encouraging students to enrol in semi-formal education in Ajman in the late 1950s and made significant contributions to women's education, opening the emirate's first girls' school in 1960.

His efforts to expand educational opportunities and support Ajman's students continued with the launch of the Rashid bin Humaid Award for Culture and Sciences in 1983 to honour outstanding achievers in education and culture. Under his patronage, Ajman has continued to celebrate scholars, pioneers and distinguished individuals.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid also sponsored the establishment of the first private higher education institution in the emirate, Ajman University College, in 1988. The institution later became Ajman University, while the emirate developed into a prominent centre for higher education.

Believing in the principle of consultation, H.H. Sheikh Humaid established the Ajman Executive Council under Emiri Decree No. 4 of 2003, enabling the council to assume a leading role in developing public policies and strategic plans for the emirate.

The Ruler of Ajman has attached great importance to infrastructure development to serve residents and visitors. This has included the construction of new bridges and roads, street lighting and public transport projects, as well as parks and recreational facilities and the organisation of community activities and events.

Under H.H. Sheikh Humaid's leadership, Ajman has succeeded in establishing a distinctive investment environment equipped to meet the needs of local and foreign companies and investors. Under his directives, the Ajman Free Zone Authority has continued to achieve strong performance year after year, becoming an attractive destination for thousands of companies and institutions through the facilities and incentives it provides to investors.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid has also given significant attention to Ajman Port, a key contributor to the emirate's economic growth. The port has undergone continuous development and major expansions to accommodate increasing vessel traffic and enhance trade between the UAE and countries around the world.

In tourism, Ajman has witnessed significant growth in the number of tourism establishments, hotels and attractions drawing visitors from across the world. Under H.H. Sheikh Humaid's directives, the emirate continues to expand tourism projects across its various areas.

Ajman has also experienced extensive urban development through the implementation of major real estate projects, helping consolidate its position as a destination for leading property developers.

In healthcare, the emirate has witnessed rapid progress under H.H. Sheikh Humaid's leadership, with healthcare services provided in accordance with the highest international standards and healthcare institutions expanded and developed to ensure citizens and residents receive comprehensive medical care and treatment.

Maintaining security and safety remains among the Ruler of Ajman's highest priorities, given their importance to stability and development. H.H. Sheikh Humaid has continuously supported security authorities, providing them with the resources and environment required to perform their duties effectively. These efforts have contributed to Ajman ranking first globally in perceived safety for several consecutive years, most recently in 2026.

Under H.H. Sheikh Humaid's directives, Ajman has placed Emiratisation and the development of national capabilities at the forefront of its priorities and programmes, recognising human development as the foundation of progress and the driving force behind a future shaped by educated and innovative generations.

In humanitarian work, H.H. Sheikh Humaid has consistently supported charitable initiatives and assistance to people regardless of religion, colour or gender. This commitment was reflected in the establishment of the International Charity Organisation in 1984 as the first charitable association in the UAE.

The Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation provides support to those in need through charitable and humanitarian projects and initiatives benefiting orphans, students, low-income families and the families of prisoners, as well as children, senior citizens, people of determination, widows and other humanitarian cases.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid has also given considerable attention to sport, particularly traditional sports. Under his directives and patronage, Ajman organises camel and equestrian races, marine competitions, Arabian horse beauty contests and other sporting events.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid is widely known for his noble character, sound judgement and wise vision, qualities that the people of Ajman seek to emulate in various aspects of their lives.

He has also raised his children on religious values, noble morals and a strong sense of responsibility, while instilling closeness to citizens, love of the homeland and commitment to its unity and advancement.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid is distinguished by his humility, closeness to citizens and continuous engagement with them on various occasions. He shares their celebrations and times of sorrow and pays particular attention to the sick and those in need. His care also extends to residents of different nationalities, ensuring they enjoy a dignified life in the emirate.

Guided by the vision of the Ruler of Ajman, the emirate continues its journey of development and excellence, achieving successive accomplishments across various fields.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid's efforts, alongside those of Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, continue to support the UAE's comprehensive development under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, strengthening the nation's achievements and advancing prosperity and development across the country.