Sharjah Institute for Heritage: ADIHEX elevates UAE heritage on global stage

SHARJAH, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Abubaker Al Kindi, Director of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, currently held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 28th August to 6th September under the theme “A Legacy of Pride.”

The visit reflects the Sharjah Institute for Heritage’s commitment to engaging with specialised institutions, initiatives and forums, exchanging expertise and experience, and supporting platforms that help preserve UAE heritage, promote it globally and strengthen its presence on the international cultural scene.

Al Kindi said that ADIHEX demonstrates year after year that heritage can serve as a form of soft power for the UAE’s cultural presence when it is presented as an integrated system of values, knowledge and skills rather than merely as manifestations or artefacts from the past.

He explained that falconry, equestrianism and the practices and knowledge associated with them preserve an important part of the UAE community’s collective memory.

Preserving this heritage, he stressed, is a cultural responsibility that requires combining documentation, practice, education and innovation to ensure these elements remain living traditions that can reach future generations.

Al Kindi added that what distinguishes ADIHEX is its ability to place heritage at the heart of a global experience open to diverse cultures, thereby giving UAE heritage space to introduce itself and engage in dialogue with others.

He noted that when heritage is preserved and presented through innovative approaches, it does not remain confined to the past but becomes a source of creativity, communication and identity awareness.

Al Kindi said the true value of ADIHEX lies in its ability to transform heritage elements into a living experience shared by visitors from different cultures through shows, activities, competitions and interactive experiences.

He noted that such events serve as bridges between generations and cultures, enabling UAE heritage to communicate in a global language without losing its distinctiveness and authenticity.

He highlighted the exhibition as an important model for using heritage to strengthen identity and promote cultural dialogue by combining authenticity with modernity.

He also praised the opportunities ADIHEX offers to introduce visitors to hunting, equestrian and falconry traditions and to highlight the values associated with them, including patience, courage, skill and respect for nature.

These values, he noted, transcend geographical boundaries and are part of shared human heritage.

ADIHEX offers a global experience, bringing together enthusiasts, specialists and buyers from across the world, and providing a platform for networking, sharing expertise and showcasing products and services related to hunting, equestrianism, heritage and outdoor sports.

The exhibition also creates opportunities for commercial and cultural partnerships spanning the UAE, the GCC markets and international markets.