Nine horses to compete for title of UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Istanbul

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Veliefendi Racecourse in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye will host the twelfth leg of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses tomorrow, Sunday 6th September 2026, within the calendar of the 33rd edition of the Prestigious Cup, with nine horses representing elite Turkish and European studs taking part.

The Cup series continues its global tour, with the support of the wise leadership, within a vision aimed at elevating the standing of the Purebred Arabian horse and strengthening its presence at the most prominent international racecourses, alongside supporting owners and breeders and encouraging them to acquire and breed the Arabian horse, and contributing to the development of its racing industry around the world.

The Türkiye leg marks its third consecutive season within the calendar of the global series, following the success it has achieved since joining the legs of the Prestigious Cup in 2024, renewing its date in Istanbul as part of the international racing programme hosted by Veliefendi Racecourse.

The race is run over 1,600 metres on turf, in the Group 3 category, open to Purebred Arabian horses aged three years and above, with a prize purse of €250,000, amid anticipation of a strong contest bringing together a group of horses that have proven themselves in international and Turkish racing.

Leading the contenders is Molfit (by Al Mourtajez out of Djezabel des Forges), carrying the colours of Wathnan Racing, trained by François Rohaut and ridden by Faleh Nasser Bughenaim, an international presence that adds further strength to the competitive standard of the race.

Also taking part is Allie Saint Lon (by Alsaker out of Nasma Al Chame), owned by Omar Esmil Sh Ghrghar, trained by Elisabeth Bernard Jean-François and ridden by Adel Al Qeyadi.

The list of participants in the Prestigious Cup race also includes Azimli, Kahraman Oglu, Zincir Koparan, Aslan Hatip, Gözpınarı, Kral Sultan and Öztatmar, in an anticipated meeting for the title of the Türkiye leg of the Prestigious Cup.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, affirmed that reaching the twelfth leg reflects the continued success of the 33rd edition and the distinguished presence it has achieved at the series’ various international legs.

‘The Prestigious Cup’s continued reach into the world’s racecourses comes thanks to the substantial support of the wise leadership, which represents a fundamental pillar in achieving the series’ goals and its mission of supporting the Purebred Arabian horse, strengthening its standing, and encouraging owners and breeders to continue their engagement with it and to develop its races’.

He added, '‘We take pride in the continuation of the Türkiye leg within the Cup’s global agenda, given the considerable value it represents in expanding participation and engaging with owners and breeders. The renewal of this date at Veliefendi Racecourse reflects the success the Türkiye leg has achieved over the past two seasons, and the interest it enjoys within the Arabian horse community, while the current participation confirms the standing the Prestigious Cup has attained and its ability to attract a strong group of horses representing elite studs."

He continued, '‘We look forward to a strong race that matches the successes of the 33rd edition, presents a distinguished picture of the progress of Purebred Arabian horse racing, and strengthens the bridges of sporting cooperation and communication between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Türkiye."