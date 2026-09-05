Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media concludes India roadshow

AJMAN, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media concluded its promotional roadshow in India, covering Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad, as part of its efforts to strengthen Ajman’s presence across priority international markets and deepen engagement with India’s travel and tourism sector.

Throughout the roadshow, the Department held a series of B2B meetings and destination workshops with travel agents, tour operators and tourism partners, showcasing Ajman’s diverse tourism offering and exploring opportunities to develop programmes tailored to the interests of Indian travellers visiting the UAE.

As part of its focus on translating partnerships into measurable growth, the Department launched the ‘Ajman Partner’ Tourism Growth Incentive Programme during the roadshow. The programme is designed to support travel trade partners, strengthen destination promotion, stimulate bookings and visitor flows, and expand Ajman’s presence in tourism programmes targeting the Indian market.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said, “Our India roadshow reaffirmed the strategic importance of this market within Ajman’s approach to diversifying international source markets. It also gave us a valuable opportunity to engage directly with our partners, better understand market needs and identify new areas for cooperation in developing competitive and relevant tourism products.”

He added, “Through the ‘Ajman Partner’ programme, we are strengthening the role of our travel trade partners as a key part of Ajman’s tourism growth. By combining direct market engagement with performance-based incentives, we aim to convert growing destination awareness into increased bookings, stronger visitor flows and sustainable long-term partnerships.”

The roadshow forms part of the Department’s wider strategy to expand Ajman’s international tourism reach, strengthen distribution and promotional channels, and build long-term relationships with the global travel trade. These efforts support market diversification, destination competitiveness and sustainable tourism growth in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

Following the conclusion of the roadshow, the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media will continue to deepen its engagement with the Indian market through strategic partnerships, targeted trade initiatives and destination development efforts that strengthen Ajman’s position as an accessible, distinctive and well-rounded tourism destination.