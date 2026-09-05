Sultan bin Ahmed receives joint PhD graduates from UOS & Lübeck

SHARJAH, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), received a number of graduates who earned a joint PhD in Molecular Medicine and Translational Research through the joint PhD programme between the University of Sharjah and the German University of Lübeck, at his office at the university.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed welcomed the graduates, commending them for their efforts and academic achievements. He emphasised that such international partnerships enhance the University’s research and academic standing and provide PhD students with opportunities to engage in world-class research environments.

President of the University of Sharjah, stressed the importance of students continuing their academic and research efforts in ways that serve their communities and enhance scientific development and progress. He wished them continued success in their academic and professional careers.

The graduates expressed their gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed, for his continued support and attention, as well as for the University’s diverse academic and research programmes that help develop their scientific and practical capabilities.

They also praised the valuable opportunities provided by scholarship programmes and international partnerships to study and conduct research at prestigious academic and research institutions, along with the various facilities that enable students to make the most of their study experiences abroad.

The graduates noted that their study and research experience abroad went beyond acquiring knowledge and specialised expertise, enriching their cultural and life experiences through exposure to diverse cultures and interaction with students and researchers from around the world.

They affirmed that the experience enhanced their communication skills and ability to work in diverse international environments, broadened their academic and personal horizons, strengthened their academic and professional careers, and improved their ability to serve their communities.