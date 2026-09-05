Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lesotho

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Limpho Justice Tau, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of the Kingdom of Lesotho. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of strengthening and developing bilateral relations to fulfil the shared interests of both countries and their peoples. They also exchanged views on several topics of mutual interest.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing to enhance its relations with the Kingdom of Lesotho and advance cooperation across various fields, which would contribute to the development and prosperity for both countries.

For his part, Justice Tau expressed his appreciation for the relations between the two countries, affirming his country’s commitment to expand cooperation with the UAE and strengthen partnership between both sides.