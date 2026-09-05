Abu Dhabi Police, Belgian delegation discusses enhancing cooperation in equestrian sector

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police discussed with a Belgian delegation ways to enhance cooperation in the equestrian sector and leverage modern digital solutions and technologies to support the sector and advance its practices.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, and Rik Van Droogenbroeck, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE, in the presence of a number of officials, representatives of the private sector and Belgian investment entities.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026.

The meeting addressed a number of topics related to the development of the equestrian sector, with both sides exploring opportunities to benefit from specialised expertise and experience.

They also discussed opportunities to establish joint projects and initiatives and exchange knowledge in equestrian-related fields, enhancing the utilisation of the expertise and capabilities available to specialised entities and institutions in both countries.

The meeting comes within the framework of the strong relations between the UAE and Belgium and reflects both sides’ commitment to strengthening communication between relevant institutions and entities and opening new avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.