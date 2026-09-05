Sharjah Legal Forum 2026 to open next Thursday

SHARJAH, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, the Sharjah Legal Forum 2026 will launch next Thursday.

Organised by the Sharjah Government's Legal Department in cooperation with the Sharjah Judicial Council, the forum, themed "Legislation and the Family: Integration that Preserves Values and Enhances Stability," will be held in Al Razi Hall at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences Complex in University City, Sharjah.

The forum will bring together a distinguished group of officials, judges, legal professionals, academics, experts, and specialists to discuss legal and social issues related to the family. It will also explore ways to develop legislation, policies, and services to keep pace with social, economic, and technological changes, contributing to the protection of family members and strengthening family stability and cohesion.

The forum coincides with the "Year of the Family" in the UAE, underscoring the family's role as the nucleus of society and the importance of integrated institutional roles in supporting its stability and protecting its rights.

Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Vice President of the Judicial Council and Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, affirmed that organising the forum reflects the Emirate of Sharjah's commitment to strengthening the family's position and preserving its cohesion, considering it the foundation for building a stable and cohesive society.

Bin Nassar stated that the forum enhances integration among legislative, judicial, social, academic, and technological entities, and provides a specialised platform to discuss the transformations facing the family and the extent to which legislation, policies, and services keep pace with these changes.

Bin Nassar added that the forum's theme reflects the importance of building an integrated system that extends from addressing family disputes to preventing them, protecting rights, consolidating legal awareness, and developing solutions that prioritise the best interests of the child and maintain family stability.

Bin Nassar pointed out that the forum's outcomes will contribute to presenting visions and proposals that are open to study and development, and will support the exchange of expertise among participating entities, thereby enhancing the quality of legislation, practices, and services related to the family.

The forum's programme includes four main themes: the legal text between stability and development; societal values in the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah; and legal alternatives for resolving family disputes through mediation and reconciliation. Digital Challenges and the Future of the Family

A number of officials, experts, and specialists from the Sharjah Government's Legal Department, the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai, the Sharjah Judicial Department and Public Prosecution, Dubai Courts, the Department of Social Services, the Child Safety Foundation, the University of Sharjah, and the Sharjah Police General Command are participating in the forum's sessions.

An exhibition featuring a number of governmental and community entities is being held alongside the forum, showcasing key services, initiatives, and projects in the legal, judicial, social, family, and awareness fields.

The exhibition also provides a platform for networking and exchanging expertise among the participating entities.