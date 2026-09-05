Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives invitation on behalf of UAE President from President of Sierra Leone

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received a letter on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, containing an invitation to attend the West Africa Integration and Investment Summit (WAIIS), to be held in Freetown, from 17 to 18 November 2026.

The letter was delivered during a meeting in Abu Dhabi between Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and Rashid Sesay, Ambassador of Sierra Leone to the UAE.

The two sides discussed strategic bilateral relations and ways to develop them across various fields in support of the shared interests of both countries and their peoples. They also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.