DACE 2026 opens in Dubai to advance anaesthesia, pain management, patient care

DUBAI, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The first edition of the Dubai Anesthesia Conference and Exhibition (DACE 2026) opened today in Dubai, in the presence of Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani Chairman of INDEX Holding Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Dr. Mansour Nadhari, Chairman of the Dubai Anesthesia Conference and Exhibition, and Dr. Abdelkarim AlOweidi Al-Abbadi President of Pan Arab Federation of Societies of Anesthesia, Intensive Care and Pain Management (PAFSA).

The event brings together leading international and regional experts in anaesthesia, pain management, critical care and perioperative care.

The two-day event, which continues until 6 September, attracts more than 350 participants from 14 countries, including over 35 international and regional speakers, and features more than 20 participating companies.

Held in Dubai, DACE 2026 strengthens the city’s role as a regional centre for specialised medical education, scientific exchange and professional collaboration.

The conference provides a focused forum for exploring developments in anaesthetic techniques, perioperative care, regional anaesthesia, chronic pain management and patient safety. Its programme combines current evidence, emerging technologies and expert perspectives to support informed clinical decision-making and advance patient care.

Across 10 scientific sessions, two workshops and 16 poster presentations, the conference addresses a broad range of clinical priorities through expert discussions, practical training and research presentations.

The first day focused on enhanced recovery, pain science, the evaluation of scientific evidence, precision anaesthesia and maternal emergencies.

Discussions covered nutritional optimisation for critically ill patients before surgery and updates to Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols, including their application in cardiac procedures; pain assessment, pain neurobiology and pharmacological management; nociplastic and chronic pain; approaches to interpreting medical evidence; professional excellence; neuromuscular and haemodynamic monitoring; patient blood management in postpartum haemorrhage; and maternal emergencies including obstetric shock and peripartum cardiomyopathy.

Day One also featured two industry-supported satellite symposia and a full-day Difficult Airway Management Workshop, giving participants hands-on experience in advanced airway assessment, oxygenation and intubation techniques for adult and paediatric patients.

Dr. Mansour Nadhari, Chairman of the Dubai Anesthesia Conference and Exhibition, said: “DACE brings together closely connected disciplines that shape the patient’s surgical journey, from anaesthesia and perioperative care to critical care and pain management. For specialists, it provides a valuable opportunity to examine how advances across these fields can inform clinical decisions, improve patient safety and support better treatment outcomes.

The conference also reflects Dubai’s established position as a regional centre for medical excellence, advanced medical learning and healthcare innovation, as well as its ability to convene regional and international expertise around priorities shaping the future of patient care.”

Reflecting its multidisciplinary focus, DACE 2026 engages the wider professional community involved in perioperative care, spanning clinical practice, medical education, hospital leadership and healthcare innovation. This breadth of perspective supports closer collaboration across anaesthesia, pain management, critical care and patient monitoring.

On Day Two, discussions will turn to cardiac risk and monitoring in patients undergoing non-cardiac procedures, paediatric and regional anaesthesia, neuropathic pain management and other current issues in anaesthesia. The programme will examine myocardial injury following non-cardiac surgery, non-invasive cardiac output monitoring and haemodynamic instability, as well as preoperative cardiology referrals, gastric ultrasound and emerging evidence on the possible relationship between anaesthetic techniques and cancer recurrence. It will also feature a hands-on workshop in ultrasound-guided regional anaesthesia, focusing on nerve blocks, catheter techniques and neuraxial ultrasound.

DACE 2026 is accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) for up to 27.5 CME credit hours across the main conference and two workshops. Further enhancing the conference’s scientific and professional value and supporting the continuous development of healthcare professionals.

Alongside the scientific programme, the exhibition connects delegates with companies presenting technologies and solutions across anaesthesia, patient monitoring, pain management and critical care. It also enables delegates to engage directly with industry representatives and explore developments relevant to clinical practice.

DACE 2026 is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org., a member of INDEX Holding, with the support of the Pan Arab Federation of Societies of Anaesthesia, Intensive Care, and Pain Management (PAFSA).