UNGA proclaims 2027-2036 as International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development

NEW YORK, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) – The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 2027-2036 as the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development, establishing a ten-year global framework to harness culture for more inclusive, resilient and sustainable societies.

Initiated by Viet Nam, with the support of a cross-regional group of co-sponsors, and the Group of Friends of Culture, the Decade marks a major step towards placing culture at the heart of the next global development framework. Proposed by the General Conference of UNESCO, the resolution co-sponsored by 103 Member States was adopted by a recorded vote of 174 in favor, 1 against and 0 abstention.

The adoption of the Resolution carries particular significance in today’s challenging international context. At a time of, overlapping global crises and mounting pressure on international cooperation, Member States united around a shared conviction: culture can help build common ground and advance sustainable development. The proclamation therefore represents not only a milestone for culture, but also an affirmation of multilateralism and the capacity of collective action to deliver on shared global priorities.

As the lead entity for implementation, UNESCO will develop an Action Plan for the Decade, in consultation with Member States, United Nations entities and other stakeholders. The Action Plan will translate the ambition of the Resolution into coordinated priorities and concrete action.

Drawing on the UNESCO Culture Conventions and Recommendations, programmes, policy expertise, data and global networks, the Decade will mobilize governments, international and regional organizations, civil society, culture professionals, communities, and development and financing partners around a shared ambition: to place culture at the heart of a more sustainable, inclusive, peaceful and resilient future.

''This Decade reaffirms our shared commitment to culture as a driving force of sustainable development. I wish to commend Viet Nam for the vision and leadership that made this milestone possible, as well as all the Member States that rallied behind it, particularly the core group and the Group of Friends of Culture. UNESCO is ready to translate this renewed global ambition into stronger policies, investment and action for the people, everywhere,'' said Nayef Al-FayezAssistant Director-General for Culture of UNESCO.

Spanning the final four years of the 2030 Agenda and the opening years of its successor framework, the Decade will serve as a strategic bridge between today’s commitments and tomorrow’s global priorities.