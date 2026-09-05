UAE Team Emirates-XRG announces contract extension for Tadej Pogačar through 2032

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG announced that Tadej Pogačar has extended his contract with the team through to the end of the 2032 season, reaffirming the long-term commitment between the team and one of the defining riders of his generation.

Pogačar has been an integral part of the team since joining in 2019, growing alongside the organisation and achieving some of the greatest successes in the history of the sport.

Tadej Pogačar said: “From the beginning, this team has felt like home for me. We have grown together over the years and shared some incredible moments, so I’m very happy to extend my contract until 2032.

“There is still a lot I want to achieve in this sport and I believe this is the right place to do it. I’m very grateful for the trust the team has shown in me and excited about what we can continue to build together.”

At the same time, the team can confirm that Tadej will not return to competition during the remainder of the 2026 season following his crash at the Vuelta a España.

“Of course, this isn’t the way I wanted my season to finish. Right now, the most important thing is to recover properly and give my body the time it needs. It has been a season with many special moments and I’m proud of what we achieved together. Now I’ll focus on getting healthy, supporting the guys from home, and coming back next year ready for what’s ahead.”

After consultation with the team’s medical and performance staff, the decision has been taken to prioritise his recovery and rehabilitation, allowing him the necessary time to return to full health without placing a timeline on his return to competition.

Dr. Adrian Rotunno, Medical Director: “Tadej is progressing well following surgery and we are very satisfied with his recovery to this point. However, given the combination of his injuries – the concussion, the stable C7 cervical fracture and the open clavicle fracture – we have taken the decision, together with Tadej, that he will not return to competition this season.

“From a medical perspective, his health is paramount, and the priority now is to allow each of these injuries to heal fully and to progress through his rehabilitation in a controlled manner.

Mauro Gianetti, Team Principal & CEO: “Tadej has been central to the journey and development of this team, and we are extremely proud that this relationship will continue through 2032.

“Following his crash, there is absolutely no pressure for Tadej to return to racing this year. His health and recovery are the priority. He has given an enormous amount throughout the season and now the right decision is for him to take the necessary time to recover fully. We look forward to having him back with us when he is ready.”