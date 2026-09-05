Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, has visited the 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme A Legacy of Pride. The event is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

During the visit, H.H. toured the pavilions of various national and international exhibitors and reviewed the latest innovations, equipment and technologies presented by participating entities and organisations across falconry, hunting, equestrianism, camping and outdoor activities, as well as a range of heritage experiences and activities.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that ADIHEX continues to strengthen its position as a platform for showcasing various aspects of authentic Emirati heritage, promoting it locally and internationally.

He also commended the activities and initiatives featured at this year’s edition of the event, highlighting their role in passing on traditions, customs and heritage practices to younger generations and strengthening their pride in national heritage through a diverse programme of activities, innovations that bring together tradition and modernity, and interactive experiences that introduce UAE youth to the history and culture of their ancestors.

The 23rd ADIHEX, the largest in the event’s history since its launch in 2003, features broad participation from leading companies, specialist organisations, and local and international brands from 71 countries across 15 diverse sectors, including falconry, equestrianism, hunting and safari tourism, arts and crafts, and environmental conservation and cultural heritage. Such diverse participation reinforces the exhibition’s attraction as a leading international destination that contributes to preserving and sustaining Emirati cultural heritage and promoting it both locally and internationally.