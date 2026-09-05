Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) on Saturday. Held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme ‘A Legacy of Pride’, the exhibition features local and international pavilions, heritage and cultural activities, and specialised displays that have attracted thousands of visitors of all ages, including hunting, equestrian and falconry enthusiasts.

During his tour, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak received a briefing on prominent exhibitors and the products and services they offer, as well as the opportunities the exhibition's sectors create for sharing knowledge and expertise. He also viewed examples of heritage arts and crafts and practices linked to falconry, equestrianism, sustainable hunting and desert expeditions. These fields combine a deep-rooted place in Emirati heritage with contemporary approaches to presentation, education and public awareness.

He affirmed that the growth of the 23rd edition, the largest in the exhibition's history, reflects the global standing ADIHEX has built over the years and its role in protecting human heritage and preserving cultural traditions associated with hunting, equestrianism and falconry. These pursuits have been closely connected to the people of the UAE for centuries and embody knowledge and values associated with courage, patience, discipline and respect for the environment.

He said: ‘'Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates regards heritage as an integral part of our national identity and a source of the values that strengthen social cohesion and confidence in the future. His Highness has established a clear approach grounded in pride in the history of our forefathers, the transfer of their knowledge and experience to new generations, conscious engagement with the world, and the use of science and technology to protect this legacy and present it in contemporary ways.’'

He added: ‘'The vision of His Highness the President places people at the heart of development and has embedded responsibility, tolerance, coexistence and respect for cultural diversity across Emirati society. From this perspective, caring for heritage extends beyond preserving objects and outward expressions. It also means safeguarding the values that helped build the UAE community and enabling young people to understand their roots and participate confidently in shaping the future.’'

He continued: ‘'The UAE has presented a model that brings authenticity and progress together, demonstrating that openness to the future reinforces rather than diminishes identity. The guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continually encourages us to invest in knowledge and education and to create spaces where the people of the UAE can engage with diverse experience and cultures in a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation. This approach makes diversity a source of strength for society and dialogue a means of building trust and understanding among peoples.’'

He noted that ADIHEX puts this approach into practice, saying: '‘The exhibition is an important bridge for cultural exchange between peoples. It provides a unique space for connection, the sharing of expertise, and closer ties among different cultures, customs and traditions. In doing so, it reinforces the values of dialogue, understanding and tolerance that are central to the UAE's approach, while affirming Abu Dhabi's established position as a leading global destination for hosting and organising major cultural and heritage events.’'

He explained that bringing institutions, experts, craftspeople and practitioners together under one roof enables younger generations to discover heritage through living sources and gives experienced practitioners an opportunity to pass their knowledge to a broad audience. He added that the presence of modern technologies and innovation across several exhibition sectors helps advance practices and supports efforts to balance the preservation of heritage with the use of contemporary tools.

He praised the exhibition's organisation and Abu Dhabi's capabilities in managing major events, noting that the confidence the emirate enjoys is the result of a leadership vision that invests in infrastructure, national talent and international partnerships. He said the exhibition's success in attracting diverse local and international participation strengthens Abu Dhabi's presence on the global calendar of specialised events and supports its role as a centre for cultural and knowledge exchange.

He also commended the organisers and participating entities for presenting content that introduces the public to Emirati heritage and encourages responsible practices related to hunting and environmental protection. He stressed the importance of continued cooperation among national institutions, the private sector, experts and practitioners to transfer knowledge, support craftspeople, and develop heritage-related industries and activities.

He was accompanied during the tour by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group. He reviewed prominent local and international participation and received a briefing on the exhibition's various sectors and the continued growth in the number of exhibitors and participating brands, which reinforces its position as a global platform celebrating heritage and culture.

The tour included pavilions presenting products and initiatives related to falconry, equestrianism, sustainable hunting, desert expeditions, sporting arms, heritage arts and crafts. He also learned about participating organisations' contributions to advancing these sectors, raising awareness of safe and responsible practices, and providing educational and cultural experiences suited to different visitor groups.

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is one of the world's largest and most prominent specialised exhibitions of its kind, bringing together thousands of exhibitors, experts and enthusiasts each year. Since its launch, ADIHEX has helped raise awareness of the importance of preserving cultural and environmental heritage and embedding sustainability principles in traditional hunting practices. It has also supported cultural and creative industries and contributed to tourism and economic activity.

The exhibition's importance also lies in its ability to present heritage in a living, interactive setting. Visitors can discover inherited skills and expertise and learn about contemporary efforts to protect and develop them. ADIHEX also gives participants a platform to build relationships, exchange knowledge and explore opportunities for cooperation, supporting the sustainability of heritage-related sectors and broadening interest in them locally and internationally.

The 23rd edition of ADIHEX, the largest in its history, is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club. It runs until 6 September at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.