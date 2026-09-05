More than 2,000 participants in Al Dhafra shooting activities at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Dhafra Shooting Club announced the participation of more than 2,000 male and female participants in the “electronic shooting” activities at its pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026), from August 28 until today, under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

It explained that the strong turnout by exhibition visitors, accompanied by their parents, for the electronic shooting activities confirms the growing passion for this sport among different segments of society and their keenness to learn its fundamentals and skills.

Abdullah Hamad Al Marri, Vice Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, said that the objective of participating in the exhibition is to strengthen the Club’s community role and promote the culture of practicing the sport of shooting, given its strong connection to the UAE’s national heritage and cultural identity, as well as its pivotal role in promoting the values of courage, skill, and intelligence.

He pointed out that, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Club is keen to provide a safe environment for practitioners of this sport and encourage them to master its skills, especially as the electronic shooting activities at the Club’s pavilion at the exhibition motivate participants to assess their abilities by displaying the results directly on the electronic screen.