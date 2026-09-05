UAE President sends written message to Amir of Kuwait, including an invitation to attend 2026 UN Water Conference

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,sent

a written message to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, including an official invitation to participate in the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will be hosted by the UAE in partnership with the Republic of Senegal from 8 - 10 December 2026, in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received the letter from Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, during a meeting held at Bayan Palace in Kuwait.