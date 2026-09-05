UAE National Pavilion participates in El Alamein International Airshow 2026

EL ALAMEIN, Egypt, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) – The UAE National Pavilion is participating in El Alamein International Airshow 2026, taking place from 8 to 10 September 2026 at El Alamein International Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The pavilion brings together several leading UAE companies specialising in aviation, space, defence and advanced technologies.

Led by the Tawazun Economic Council, in cooperation with leading national defence industry companies and in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Defence, the UAE National Pavilion seeks to strengthen the global presence of Emirati companies operating in the defence, aviation and advanced technology sectors. Through its participation, the pavilion showcases the UAE's advanced industrial and technological capabilities, while creating opportunities for strategic partnerships and international collaboration with regional and global stakeholders.

The participation builds on the UAE’s successful presence at the inaugural edition of the exhibition in 2024. On that occasion, the UAE National Pavilion was organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, with the support of the Tawazun Economic Council and the Ministry of Defence, and featured several specialised Emirati companies from the aviation, space and defence sectors.

During the 2024 edition, the UAE National Pavilion showcased more than 50 UAE-made products and technology solutions. The pavilion also welcomed several senior officials and high-level delegations who explored the advanced Emirati technologies and solutions on display, reflecting the depth of the strategic relationship and close cooperation between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The UAE National Pavilion at El Alamein International Airshow 2026 features a select group of leading national entities, including EDGE Group, Abu Dhabi Aviation, Generation 5, and Al Jundi Magazine, which serves as the pavilion’s official media partner.

The UAE companies represented within the UAE National Pavilion are showcasing a diverse range of advanced products, technologies and solutions covering aviation, defence, unmanned systems, aerial services and future technologies. The participation highlights the rapid growth of the UAE’s industrial sector and demonstrates the ability of national companies to compete globally, while delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of regional and international markets.

The exhibition also provides a strategic platform for strengthening professional and commercial ties with regional and international partners, while facilitating new opportunities for cooperation across advanced manufacturing, aviation services and space technologies.

As the organiser of the UAE National Pavilion at major international specialised exhibitions, ADNEC Group continues its efforts to support national companies, expand their access to global markets and promote the UAE’s advanced industrial and technological capabilities, reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for innovation, technology and future industries.

The UAE National Pavilion invites visitors to stand C70 at El Alamein International Airshow 2026 to explore the latest Emirati innovations and advanced solutions, meet participating organisations and discover future partnership and cooperation opportunities across the aviation, space and defence sectors.