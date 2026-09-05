Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Ekthar Wildlife Development sign MoU to advance wildlife conservation, biodiversity

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ekthar Wildlife Development (Ekthar) during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, establishing a framework for cooperation in wildlife conservation, biodiversity, environmental science and the sustainable management of natural resources.

The MoU was signed by Maitha Al Hameli, Acting Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD, and Frédéric Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer of Ekthar.

By bringing together the two organisations' complementary scientific and technical expertise, the MoU covers a broad range of priorities. These span species conservation, recovery and reintroduction, conservation breeding, wildlife health and biosecurity, genetics and genomics, biodiversity monitoring and sustainable wildlife management, and extend to culturally significant practices such as falconry. Through these areas of cooperation, EAD and Ekthar will explore opportunities to advance scientific research and innovation in support of long-term outcomes across Abu Dhabi's desert and marine ecosystems.

Maitha Al Hameli, Acting Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD said: “Effective conservation increasingly depends on bringing together specialised scientific expertise and applying it consistently over time.

This agreement allows EAD to work alongside a partner whose capabilities complement our own, strengthening the science that underpins how we manage and protect species and habitats across Abu Dhabi. It reflects our commitment to evidence-based conservation and to building the national expertise needed to protect the emirate's biodiversity over the long term.”

Frédéric Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer of Ekthar, said: “Abu Dhabi has set a clear example of what science-led conservation can achieve, and EAD's stewardship of the emirate's species and ecosystems is central to that. Ekthar brings decades of applied conservation science to this partnership, and we are proud to place that experience alongside EAD’s expertise.

We are proud to bring Ekthar's capabilities alongside that work. By combining our strengths in areas such as conservation breeding, conservation genomics and biosecurity, we aim to support practical, evidence-based solutions that strengthen the conservation of wildlife in Abu Dhabi and contribute to shared goals that reach beyond it.”

The MoU provides a basis for EAD and Ekthar to pursue knowledge exchange, capacity building and applied conservation science, where mutually agreed. Any joint initiatives will be developed by mutual agreement and implemented in accordance with each organisation's policies. The agreement reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a regional leader in environmental protection and reflects its enduring commitment to the natural heritage that shapes the emirate's identity.