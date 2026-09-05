UAE President meets with King of Bahrain in the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses exchanged cordial discussions reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal ties that unite the two countries and their peoples.

The meeting also reviewed various aspects of bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain and explored ways to further strengthen ties in support of both countries’ development priorities, shared interests, and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples. They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline Group; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; as well as a number of ministers and senior officials.

Also present was His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser, Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council, and Commander of the Bahrain Royal Guard.