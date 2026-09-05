Al Nasr Bahrain crowned champions of Inaugural Al Ain International Youth Volleyball Championship

AL AIN, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Nasr Bahrain were crowned champions of the inaugural Al Ain International Youth Volleyball Championship after completing a perfect campaign, winning all five of their matches in the tournament, which was held from August 30 to September 4 at Khalifa bin Zayed Sports Hall in Al Ain.

The championship was organised by Al Ain Club under the patronage of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and in technical cooperation with the UAE Volleyball Association.

Al Nasr Bahrain opened their campaign with a 3–0 victory over Qatar’s Al Arabi before recording an identical result against Al Rayyan Qatar. They continued their winning run with a 3–0 victory over Kuwait’s Burgan, followed by a 3–1 win over hosts Al Ain. They concluded their impressive campaign with a 3–0 victory over Kuwait’s Al Qadsia to secure the title with a perfect record.

The closing ceremony featured the exchange of commemorative shields among the participating teams. Al Nasr Bahrain were presented with the championship trophy and gold medals, while Al Rayyan Qatar received the silver medals after finishing runners-up, with Al Arabi Qatar taking the bronze medals after securing third place.

The winners were crowned by Juma Mater Khalifa Al Nuaimi, The CEO of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, Awad Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the UAE Volleyball Association and Chairman of the Championship’s Competition Committee; and Ahmed Sultan Al Nuaimi, Championship Director, in the presence of representatives from the participating teams.