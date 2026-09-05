UAE maintains top standings on day 2 of AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Around 1,000 children, juniors and youth athletes competed on the second day of the AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 – GI at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Held from 4th to 6th September under the sponsorship of EDGE Group, the championship has attracted more than 2,000 male and female athletes representing 90 countries.

The UAE topped the country standings with 378,700 points, followed by Brazil with 98,800 and Kuwait with 88,140. Russia ranked fourth with 60,680 points, while Colombia placed fifth with 40,700.

In the academy standings, Commando Group led with 84,750 points, followed by ADMA International with 48,030 and M.O.D UAE with 43,330.

The competitions were attended by Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, Member of the Federal National Council; Maryam Musallam Al Mazrouei, Director of the Community Service Department at the Family Development Foundation; Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Ahmed Al Khoori, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Excellence at EDGE Group; Aisha Al Zaabi, Advisor to the Director-General of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; and Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP).

Al Mazrouei said the championship's high organisational standards reflect Abu Dhabi's experience in hosting major international sporting events, while its atmosphere brings together athletes, families and spectators from around the world.

She also highlighted the strong presence of Emirati women, both as mothers supporting their children and as athletes competing on the mats.

“This presence reflects the empowerment and active participation of Emirati women in sport and across various sectors, as well as their ability to excel, lead and achieve success,” she said.

Al Mazrouei noted that the championship coincides with celebrations of Emirati Women's Day and expressed appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her continued support and empowerment of Emirati women.

The championship also features an Emirati heritage and cultural tent showcasing traditional crafts, practices and customs presented by Emirati women. The initiative offers international visitors an insight into UAE culture while highlighting women's role in preserving national heritage and passing it on to future generations.

The AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 – GI concludes on 6th September as part of the AJP calendar, which seeks to expand participation and strengthen jiu-jitsu's global presence.