ADIHEX 2026 draws strong visitor engagement on ninth day

ABU DHABI, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, the ninth day of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026) featured a wide range of heritage, cultural and interactive activities.

Held under the theme “A Legacy of Pride”, the exhibition continues until 6th September at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers' Club.

Highlights included the Arabian Saluki hunting simulation competition, offering visitors insight into the breed's historical role in UAE hunting traditions.

The evening programme featured a falconry hunting simulation presented by ADNOC, a purebred Arabian horse showcase by Mahab Equestrian, Arabian Saluki demonstrations by Delma Kennels and a tent pegging display by Rodney Stables.

The traditional Tshouleeb performance, presented in collaboration with the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, highlighted heritage arts linked to equestrian traditions, alongside an equestrian display by ADNOC celebrating the role of Arabian horses in Emirati culture.

Abu Dhabi Police also presented a security scenario simulation, mounted police display, police band performances and K9 demonstrations, giving visitors an insight into the capabilities of specialised police units.

The cultural programme included the traditional Al Bahhara performance, reflecting the UAE's maritime heritage, as well as a performance by Japanese Shoten Dubai Taiko drummers.

The Learning Majlis and interactive zone continued to support knowledge exchange in areas including falconry and cultural heritage preservation.

The 23rd edition of ADIHEX concludes tomorrow, Sunday, 6th September, after ten days of activities bringing together exhibitors, experts, enthusiasts and visitors from the UAE and abroad.