Manchester City beat Coventry in Premier League

LONDON, 5th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Manchester City continued their winning run in the English Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium today in the third round of the competition.

The win took Manchester City to nine points with a perfect record, while Coventry City remained without a point. Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the match in the 26th minute.

Elsewhere in the same round, Crystal Palace beat Fulham 3-2, while Brentford drew 1-1 with Sunderland and Brighton drew 1-1 with Leeds United. Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur played out a goalless draw, as did Hull City and Aston Villa.