Humaid bin Rashid made serving people the core of his responsibility: Ajman CP

AJMAN, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the impact of the 45 years since H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, assumed the reins of government in the emirate cannot be measured solely by what Ajman has achieved.

''Rather, it is reflected in the confidence that has become firmly rooted in people’s lives, the sense of responsibility embedded within its institutions, and the approach to work and future planning that has become an integral part of the emirate’s way of life,'' said H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi in a statement marking the 45th anniversary of the Ruler of Ajman’s accession.

H.H. said the cherished occasion recalls an approach that placed people’s interests at its heart, linking development to their needs and stability, and making public service a daily responsibility inseparable from the meaning and duties of governance.

H.H. noted that, guided by this understanding, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi has worked to build institutions capable of performing effectively and evolving, support education and empower the nation’s youth, and encourage initiative and excellence while preserving the values for which Ajman’s society is known. He instilled the principle that trust in people comes before achievement, and that when young people are given opportunities and responsibilities, they become true partners in shaping the future.

The Crown Prince of Ajman affirmed that the Ruler of Ajman’s belief in the Union has remained firmly embedded in the emirate’s journey and its strategic direction. He noted that Ajman is an integral part of the United Arab Emirates, that its strength derives from the strength of the Union, and that its progress contributes to the progress of the nation.

He added that the lesson learned from this approach is that the emirate’s ambitions are inseparable from the nation’s ambitions, and that everything built in Ajman contributes to the UAE’s journey and its future.

H.H. explained that as Ajman works towards achieving the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030, the standard instilled by the Ruler of Ajman remains that the impact of every policy, project and service should be felt in people’s lives. Government should remain close to the community, attentive to its aspirations, capable of responding to change and able to create new opportunities for the future.

H.H. stated that remaining faithful to this journey does not mean simply pausing to reflect on what has been achieved, but rather preserving, developing and building upon those achievements, remaining close to the people and carrying responsibility with the same level of dedication and seriousness. Every step taken in Ajman, he said, should have an impact worthy of its people and help create a future that reflects their aspirations.

H.H. concluded by praying to Allah Almighty to protect his father, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, grant him continued health and wellbeing, and preserve him as a source of strength and pride for Ajman and the UAE.

He also prayed that Allah would grant everyone success in continuing along the path he established and in serving Ajman and its people in a manner that brings the emirate further progress and prosperity.