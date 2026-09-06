President of Comoros inaugurates UAE-financed solar plants to strengthen energy security and support sustainable development

MORONI, 6th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Reflecting the UAE’s longstanding commitment to supporting a more sustainable future and expanding the deployment of renewable energy solutions globally, the inauguration of three solar power plants in the Union of the Comoros demonstrates how the UAE is leveraging its clean energy expertise and capabilities to help strengthen global energy security. The plants were financed by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), implemented by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, and managed by Global South Utilities (GSU).

The project was inaugurated by Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, in the presence of Jumaa Rashid Alromaithi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Union of the Comoros; Ahmed Khamis Alkalbani, Representative of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; Dr. Mohamed Alzarooni, Head of Projects at Masdar; Ali Abdulla Alshimmari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Global South Utilities; and a number of senior officials from both countries.

The project, financed by ADFD at approximately AED84.4 million, comprises three solar photovoltaic (PV) plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 20 MW: 12.86 MW on Grande Comore, 4.05 MW on Anjouan and 3.1 MW on Mohéli. It also includes battery energy storage systems with a capacity of 16 megawatt-hours (MWh) and a power output of 8 MW across Grande Comore and Anjouan, as well as approximately 30 kilometres of 20-kilovolt (kV) medium-voltage overhead transmission lines.

Technical studies indicate that the three plants will generate approximately 33.75 GWh of clean electricity annually, equivalent to meeting the needs of around 17,500 households and avoiding approximately 20,900 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

Regarding the inauguration, Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, said, “I extend my sincere appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for his continued support in advancing our development priorities and strengthening the partnership between our two countries, guided by a shared vision for sustainable development and long-term prosperity. This strategic project translates our partnership into action, strengthening our energy infrastructure, expanding access to clean and reliable electricity, and supporting greater economic resilience, sustainable growth and improved livelihoods for our people.”

Jumaa Rashid Alromaithi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Union of the Comoros, said: “This pioneering project reflects the UAE’s commitment to translating the strong ties between our two countries into sustainable development partnerships that deliver lasting value for communities. By strengthening the Comoros’ energy infrastructure and expanding access to reliable solar power, the project supports greater energy resilience while laying stronger foundations for economic and social development. It also demonstrates how innovative renewable energy and storage solutions can help address the country’s energy needs and support its long-term development priorities.”

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said, “This project represents a long-term investment in the future of the Comoros Islands, strengthening energy resilience while advancing sustainable economic growth. Through expanded access to cleaner energy, the project aims to reduce the country’s exposure to the costs and volatility of imported fuel, while improving the reliability of electricity that businesses, public services and communities depend on. Financing this project reflects ADFD’s commitment to enabling development initiatives that extend beyond infrastructure, building local capabilities, creating employment opportunities and contributing to greater economic resilience for future generations.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “Masdar is proud to have worked alongside our partners to deliver clean energy to the people of the Union of the Comoros. Renewables provide the clearest route to energy security and economic resilience, and this project will not only meet the nation’s needs today but also support its long-term development ambitions. Leveraging the potential of solar power and advanced storage technologies will help accelerate sustainable socioeconomic growth across the country, while providing tangible benefits to businesses and local communities.”

Ali Abdulla Alshimmari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Global South Utilities, said: “This project is a strong example of how international development partnerships can turn renewable energy investment into tangible impact for communities. Bringing together solar generation, battery storage and grid infrastructure across all three islands, it will help strengthen the Comoros’ power system, improve reliability and resilience, and support the country’s long-term sustainable development ambitions.”

The project comes at a time when the Union of the Comoros is facing mounting challenges in its electricity sector, including heavy reliance on imported diesel. In 2024, imported diesel accounted for 91% of the country’s energy mix, while electricity demand reached 254 GWh, compared with actual generation of just 150 GWh. The country also experienced approximately 3,000 power outages during the year.

The project’s expected annual solar generation is equivalent to approximately 13.3% of total electricity demand and 22.5% of actual generation. It will help improve the efficiency of the energy system and strengthen its capacity to respond to rising demand, while helping to diversify electricity sources and reduce exposure to fluctuations in imported fuel, supporting economic activity and helping build a more stable and efficient power system.